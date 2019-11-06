First hearings for disability Royal Commission

at the recent Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability in Townsville Source: AAP
Published 6 November 2019 at 4:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:55pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
The Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability is holding its first public hearings in the north Queensland city of Townsville. Education is the focus of the public hearings as students with disabilities, their parents, carers, disability advocates and inclusive education experts all give evidence over the next four days.
