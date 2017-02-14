First Indigenous woman appointed Social Justice Commissioner

Ms Oscar also becomes the first Indigenous woman to take up the position in the Australian Human Rights Commission.
Published 14 February 2017 at 11:21am, updated 14 February 2017 at 6:05pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government has named June Oscar as the next Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner. Image: June Oscar (AAP)
Published 14 February 2017 at 11:21am, updated 14 February 2017 at 6:05pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share