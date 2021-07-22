First regional NSW lockdowns imposed

Highlights
- NSW records 124 new COVID cases on worst day of outbreak
- Victoria records 26 new local COVID-19 cases, only two infectious in the community
- South Australia has recorded 6 new cases of COVID-19 as the statewide lockdown continues
The Central-Western town of Orange and its surrounds woke to a snap seven-day lockdown after a COVID-positive delivery driver visited the area and infected another person.
The lockdown in the Orange, Blayney and Cabonne local government areas began on Tuesday, 20 July, the first time a stay-at-home order has been imposed in regional NSW.
Deputy Premier John Barilaro says it's a tough but appropriate response, given the highly infectious nature of the Delta strain of the coronavirus.
