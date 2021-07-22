SBS Filipino

First regional NSW lockdowns imposed

An increase in border patrols is to prevent travellers from NSW hotspots from entering the state.

Published 22 July 2021
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Roda Masinag, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Residents of three Central West New South Wales local government areas have begun a seven-day lockdown after a COVID-positive delivery driver from Sydney visited the area and infected another person.

Highlights
  • NSW records 124 new COVID cases on worst day of outbreak
  • Victoria records 26 new local COVID-19 cases, only two infectious in the community
  • South Australia has recorded 6 new cases of COVID-19 as the statewide lockdown continues
The Central-Western town of Orange and its surrounds woke to a snap seven-day lockdown after a COVID-positive delivery driver visited the area and infected another person.

The lockdown in the Orange, Blayney and Cabonne local government areas began on Tuesday, 20 July, the first time a stay-at-home order has been imposed in regional NSW.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro says it's a tough but appropriate response, given the highly infectious nature of the Delta strain of the coronavirus.

