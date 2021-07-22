First regional NSW lockdowns imposed

Highlights NSW records 124 new COVID cases on worst day of outbreak

The Central-Western town of Orange and its surrounds woke to a snap seven-day lockdown after a COVID-positive delivery driver visited the area and infected another person.





The lockdown in the Orange, Blayney and Cabonne local government areas began on Tuesday, 20 July, the first time a stay-at-home order has been imposed in regional NSW.





Deputy Premier John Barilaro says it's a tough but appropriate response, given the highly infectious nature of the Delta strain of the coronavirus.





