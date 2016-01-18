First Round Opener 'Bittersweet' for Hewitt

And some other line ups will put the tops seeds under pressure to take home tournament honours.
Published 18 January 2016 at 1:51pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Retiring tennis star Lleyton Hewitt will meet fellow Australian James Duckworth in his first round of the Australian Tennis Open. I Image: Roger Federer of Switzerland, left, talks with Lleyton Hewitt of Australia during a practice session ahead of the 2016
Published 18 January 2016 at 1:51pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share