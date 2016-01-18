SBS Filipino

First Round Opener 'Bittersweet' for Hewitt

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_466998.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 January 2016 at 1:51pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Retiring tennis star Lleyton Hewitt will meet fellow Australian James Duckworth in his first round of the Australian Tennis Open. I Image: Roger Federer of Switzerland, left, talks with Lleyton Hewitt of Australia during a practice session ahead of the 2016

Published 18 January 2016 at 1:51pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
And some other line ups will put the tops seeds under pressure to take home tournament honours.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January