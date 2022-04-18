SBS Filipino

First week of campaigning wraps up with Medicare debate

Minister Greg Hunt and Senator Anne Ruston

Minister Greg Hunt and Senator Anne Ruston Source: AAP

Published 18 April 2022 at 11:30am, updated 18 April 2022 at 11:36am
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by TJ Correa
The Medicare debate returned to the spotlight as Anne Ruston was named as the next health minister if the Coalition is re-elected next month.

Highlights
  • The press conference was focused on the makeup of Scott Morrison's cabinet if the Coalition wins the May election, including naming of Anne Ruston to the health portfolio.
  • Sen. Ruston once described spending on Medicare as unsustainable - and under questioning from reporters, she denied that Australians can expect to see cuts to services.
  • Labor Leader Anthony Albanese says Senator Ruston's elevation is further evidence of the Coalition's secret plan to dismantle Medicare.
Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
First week of campaigning wraps up with Medicare debate image

Medicare, naging mainit na isyu sa kampanya nitong Easter Sunday

18/04/202205:43


