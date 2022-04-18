First week of campaigning wraps up with Medicare debate

Highlights
- The press conference was focused on the makeup of Scott Morrison's cabinet if the Coalition wins the May election, including naming of Anne Ruston to the health portfolio.
- Sen. Ruston once described spending on Medicare as unsustainable - and under questioning from reporters, she denied that Australians can expect to see cuts to services.
- Labor Leader Anthony Albanese says Senator Ruston's elevation is further evidence of the Coalition's secret plan to dismantle Medicare.
Medicare, naging mainit na isyu sa kampanya nitong Easter Sunday
SBS Filipino
18/04/202205:43
