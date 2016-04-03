SBS Filipino

Fishing Consuming Risks

Published 3 April 2016 at 11:56am
By Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Are you one of the many Australians who are out on the waterways with fishing rod in hand during summer? Well, you need to be careful where you fish.

Authorities in Victoria are concerned that families may be risking their health by eating fish they've caught in mercury-contaminated waters - believing the risk is low.

 

 





