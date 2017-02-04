Five-minute fame with real-life Disney princess Lea Salonga

Mark could not believe his luck and his feelings when he was unexpected been called among the more than 2,500 audience, to come up on stage and sing the 'A Whole New World' with one of the original singer Lea Salonga, during her first-night concert at the Sydney Opera House early February.
Mark Andres showing a souvenir program of Lea Salonga's concert in Sydney Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata
Published 5 February 2017 at 9:51am, updated 13 November 2022 at 12:26pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For kids growing up watching the movies in the 90's, like the movie Alladin, it seems to be a dream come true for Mark Andres when he had a duet with the famous Lea Salonga.
Published 5 February 2017 at 9:51am, updated 13 November 2022 at 12:26pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share