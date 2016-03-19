SBS Filipino

Five 'New Apostles' Found off Victoria's Coast

The Twelve Apostles in Victoria

The Twelve Apostles in Victoria

Published 19 March 2016 at 12:31pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:41pm
By Annalyn Violata, Julia Calixto, Naomi Selvaratnam
Victoria's natural wonder, the Twelve Apostles, may soon need a new name. Image: The Twelve Apostles in Victoria. (AAP)

Scientists have discovered five more of the rock formations - hidden in the deep sea.

 

It's said to be a world first - limestone columns have apparently never before been found preserved in the ocean.

 

