Five 'New Apostles' Found off Victoria's Coast

The Twelve Apostles in Victoria Source: AAP

Victoria's natural wonder, the Twelve Apostles, may soon need a new name.

Published 19 March 2016

Scientists have discovered five more of the rock formations - hidden in the deep sea. It's said to be a world first - limestone columns have apparently never before been found preserved in the ocean.