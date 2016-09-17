SBS Filipino

'Focus on Ability' not on Disability

Published 17 September 2016 at 8:56pm, updated 18 September 2016 at 11:31am
By Cybelle Diones
An international short-film festival is bringing attention to the issues of people with disabilities and how they are seen, even as the Paralympic Games unfold in Rio de Janeiro.

The winners of this year's Focus on Ability competition hope their work inspires change in lands like Sri Lanka and Uganda, where people with a disability face unique challenges.

 

 

 

