'Focus on Ability' not on Disability

The winners of this year's Focus on Ability competition hope their work inspires change in lands like Sri Lanka and Uganda, where people with a disability face unique challenges.
Simon Peters stars in film Mr. Ability Source: SBS
Published 17 September 2016 at 8:56pm, updated 18 September 2016 at 11:31am
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An international short-film festival is bringing attention to the issues of people with disabilities and how they are seen, even as the Paralympic Games unfold in Rio de Janeiro.
