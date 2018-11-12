SBS Filipino

Foley resigns from Labor state leadership

Luke Foley resigns as NSW premier

NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley speaks to the media at Parliament House in Sydney, Thursday, November 8, 2018. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Published 12 November 2018 at 1:29pm, updated 13 November 2018 at 12:25pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The New South Wales Labor party is looking for a new leader, less than five months before the next state election. Opposition Leader Luke Foley has been forced to resign after an allegation of sexual misconduct but in leaving, he's taken the story in a dramatic new direction.

