Food expo shows Australia is 'on the food map'

The Fine Food Expo is Australia's biggest food-industry show, and it offers an insight into some, perhaps, weird and wonderful things coming to the table.
Published 17 September 2017 at 9:26am, updated 17 September 2017 at 9:28am
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tens of thousands of food enthusiasts have sampled the treats of some of Australia's most innovative chefs and culinary manufacturers in Sydney. Image: Naked Life Beverages David Andrew (SBS)
Published 17 September 2017 at 9:26am, updated 17 September 2017 at 9:28am
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share