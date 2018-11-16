SBS Filipino

Foodbank funds cut as Government says money is being spread

A funding cut to Foodbank has been reversed so it can continue supplying basic food to needy people.

A funding cut to Foodbank has been reversed so it can continue supplying basic food to needy people.

Published 16 November 2018 at 11:28am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:47pm
By Evan Young, Amelia Dunn
A charity feeding over 700,000 Australians a month says the Federal Government has almost halved its funding less than two months out from Christmas.

The Coalition maintains no money has been cut from the overall food-security budget but it has just been split between different organisations.

