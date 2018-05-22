Football WC Fans - Senegal

Senegalese drummers

Source: SBS

Published 22 May 2018 at 12:49pm, updated 22 May 2018 at 12:52pm
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Senegal's first-ever match at a FIFA [fee-fuh] World Cup final resulted in wild street celebrations at home, and set a high bar for the African nation.

At the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the west African nation surprised the defending champions, France, by winning 1-0.

 

