Football WC Fans - Senegal

At the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the west African nation surprised the defending champions, France, by winning 1-0.
Published 22 May 2018 at 12:49pm, updated 22 May 2018 at 12:52pm
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Senegal's first-ever match at a FIFA [fee-fuh] World Cup final resulted in wild street celebrations at home, and set a high bar for the African nation.
