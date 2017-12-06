Footprints in Time

At least 244 families, 1,102 individuals from nine (9) Lumad communities in Lianga and San Agustin, Surigao del Sur were forced to evacuate to safety Source: Higala: Friends of the Lumad in Caraga FB page
Published 6 December 2017 at 5:22pm, updated 6 December 2017 at 5:27pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Filipino artists in Australia have come together to help raise funds for Indigenous communities displaced by war and territorial dispute in the Southern Philipines Sydney based Gerry Miclat from Yapak Cultural Group tells us more about their coming performance in Melbourne with FilOzArt Inc
