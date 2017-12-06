SBS Filipino

Footprints in Time

SBS Filipino

evacuees from Lianga and San Agustin, Surigao del Sur

At least 244 families, 1,102 individuals from nine (9) Lumad communities in Lianga and San Agustin, Surigao del Sur were forced to evacuate to safety Source: Higala: Friends of the Lumad in Caraga FB page

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 December 2017 at 5:22pm, updated 6 December 2017 at 5:27pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Filipino artists in Australia have come together to help raise funds for Indigenous communities displaced by war and territorial dispute in the Southern Philipines Sydney based Gerry Miclat from Yapak Cultural Group tells us more about their coming performance in Melbourne with FilOzArt Inc

Published 6 December 2017 at 5:22pm, updated 6 December 2017 at 5:27pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul