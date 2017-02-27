SBS Filipino

Foreign language Oscar nominees denounce 'climate of fanatacism'

Workers on the red carpet during preparations for the 89th annual Academy Awards, Hollywood

Workers on the red carpet during preparations for the 89th annual Academy Awards, Hollywood Source: AAP

Published 27 February 2017 at 12:46pm, updated 27 February 2017 at 1:16pm
By Maya Jamieson
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Five film directors nominated for Best Foreign Language Film in the annual Academy Awards, have denounced what they call a climate of fanatacism and nationalism they see in the United States and many other countries. Image: Workers on the red carpet during preparations for the 89th annual Academy Awards, Hollywood (AAP) Foreign language Oscar nominees denounce 'climate of fanatacism'

In a joint statement, ahead of the Oscars ceremony, (1230aedt Mon 27th Feb) the five directors, from Australia, Denmark, Sweden, Iran and Germany said they refuse to think in terms of borders, declaring there's no best country, best gender, best religion or best colour.

