Foreign language Oscar nominees denounce 'climate of fanatacism'

In a joint statement, ahead of the Oscars ceremony, (1230aedt Mon 27th Feb) the five directors, from Australia, Denmark, Sweden, Iran and Germany said they refuse to think in terms of borders, declaring there's no best country, best gender, best religion or best colour.
Workers on the red carpet during preparations for the 89th annual Academy Awards, Hollywood Source: AAP
Published 27 February 2017 at 12:46pm, updated 27 February 2017 at 1:16pm
By Maya Jamieson
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
