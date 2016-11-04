SBS Filipino

Foreign views on Trump-Clinton race vary across world

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_581286.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 November 2016 at 9:16am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ahead of next week's United States presidential election, SBS Radio has asked journalists across a range of countries what a Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton victory would mean for their regions. Photo: Dressing up as Mr Trump and Mrs Clinton in Hongkong (AAP)

Published 5 November 2016 at 9:16am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Greg Dyett has the story, compiled from interviews by SBS Radio's language programs.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels