Former fire chiefs and climate experts call for disaster levy on fossil fuel industry

Highlights
- Australia's deadly Black Summer bushfires are the country's worst on record.
- The Emergency Leaders for Climate Action warns that fires were caused by a warming climate.
- They want the federal government to impose levy on fossil fuel producers and have a national climate disaster fund to meet “climate-fuelled” costs.
The Emergency Leaders for Climate Action have released a plan to prevent a repeat of last summer's horror fire season and say it's critical climate change is addressed.