Former fire chiefs and climate experts call for disaster levy on fossil fuel industry

bushfires

Former NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner Greg Mullins (c) and former emergency services chiefs. Source: AAP

Published 31 July 2020 at 8:51am
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Former fire chiefs and climate experts are urging the federal government to impose a levy on the fossil fuel industry to help pay for the impact of natural disasters.

Highlights
  • Australia's deadly Black Summer bushfires are the country's worst on record.
  • The Emergency Leaders for Climate Action warns that fires were caused by a warming climate.
  • They want the federal government to impose levy on fossil fuel producers and have a national climate disaster fund to meet “climate-fuelled” costs.
The Emergency Leaders for Climate Action have released a plan to prevent a repeat of last summer's horror fire season and say it's critical climate change is addressed.

 

 

 

 

