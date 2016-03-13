SBS Filipino

Former French Canoeist Now Australian Olympic Kayaker

Published 14 March 2016 at 8:31am
By Darren Mara
Source: SBS
It is a long way from the small southern French village of Pau to Penrith in Sydney's west. But that is the river French-born canoer Lucien Delfour has paddled en route to his first Olympic Games in Rio. As this report shows, Delfour is using French know-how on the rapids to do his adopted country, Australia, proud.

But that is the river French-born canoer Lucien Delfour has paddled en route to his first Olympic Games in Rio.

 

As this report shows, Delfour is using French know-how on the rapids to do his adopted country, Australia, proud.

 





