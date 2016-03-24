Former Gold Coast Councilor Margaret Grummitt, New Philippine Honorary Consul for Queensland

We just need to slow down when talking with her as she is not a Filipino, but boasts there's a lot she can do for the Filipinos in Queensland. She has many acquaintances and connections from the civic and corporate organisations.











A former police officer and retired Councillor of Gold Coast City Council, she said she is ready to defend the welfare of Filipinos in Queensland.











The Consulate has an office in Bowen Hills in Brisbane but since Mrs Grummitt is from Gold Coast, she will be traveling for one and a half hour on Wednesdays to perform this volunteer work.











Erwin Cabucos speaks with Hon Consul Margaret Grummitt.









