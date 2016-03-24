SBS Filipino

Former Gold Coast Councilor Margaret Grummitt, New Philippine Honorary Consul for Queensland

SBS Filipino

Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. San Agustin congratulates Margaret Grummitt (right) on her assumption into office as Philippine Honorary Consul for Queensland

Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. San Agustin congratulates Margaret Grummitt (right) on her assumption into office as Philippine Honorary Consul for Queensland Source: Philippine Embassy Canberra

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 March 2016 at 8:56pm, updated 24 March 2016 at 10:59pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Appointed as Honorary Consul of Brisbane in January 2016, Margaret Grummitt pledged to do her best to serve the Filipino citizens in Queensland. Image: Chargé dAffaires, a.i. San Agustin congratulates Margaret Grummitt (right) on her assumption into office as Philippine Honorary Consul General in Brisbane, Queensland (Credit: Philippine Embassy Canberra)

Published 24 March 2016 at 8:56pm, updated 24 March 2016 at 10:59pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We just need to slow down when talking with her as she is not a Filipino, but boasts there's a lot she can do for the Filipinos in Queensland. She has many acquaintances and connections from the civic and corporate organisations.

 

A former police officer and retired Councillor of Gold Coast City Council, she said she is ready to defend the welfare of Filipinos in Queensland.

 

The Consulate has an office in Bowen Hills in Brisbane but since Mrs Grummitt is from Gold Coast, she will be traveling for one and a half hour on Wednesdays to perform this volunteer work.

 

Erwin Cabucos speaks with Hon Consul Margaret Grummitt.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January