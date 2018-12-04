SBS Filipino

Former PM Malcolm Turnbull intervenes in Liberal Party affairs

Liberal minister Craig Kelly (left)

Liberal member for Hughes Craig Kelly in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, December 3, 2018 Source: AAP

Published 4 December 2018 at 1:38pm, updated 5 December 2018 at 9:34am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's public intervention in Liberal Party politics over whether the party should protect MP Craig Kelly from a preselection battle has left the Morrison Government again trying to patch up dissension within the ranks.

