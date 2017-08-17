Included in the harsh statements of Ms Court are that there re many lesbians in the game of tennis, activists are like Hitler, and young transgenders are influenced by the devil.
Former tennis champion gets involved in debate about same sex marriage
Margaret Court at the official launch of the remodeled Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, June 5, 2017 Source: AAP
Published 17 August 2017 at 11:51am, updated 17 August 2017 at 3:09pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Former tennis champion Margaret Court, joined in the debate about same sex marriage, as part of the news aired by Cielo Franklin from Western Australia. Image: Former tennis champion, Margaret Court (AAP)
