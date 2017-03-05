Foster agencies looking to LGBTI community amid shortage of carers

SBS Filipino

Rainbow flag

Published 5 March 2017
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
While the number of children in out-of-home care continues to rise in Australia, a shortage of foster carers remains across the nation. Image: Rainbow flag (AAP)

To meet the need foster care agencies are now increasingly targeting the LGBTI community to meet the growing demand.

