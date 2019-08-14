SBS Filipino

Four out of five workers have been injured or become ill while at work

survey of 25,000 workers found 79% of respondents have an injury at work while 61 per cent have reported poor mental health Source: Getty Images

Published 14 August 2019 at 3:47pm, updated 14 August 2019 at 4:02pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Four out of five workers have been injured or become ill on the job in survey findings unions say expose an underbelly of unsafe industrial practices. According to the ACTU, Australian employees are dealing with systemic physical and mental health issues in the workplace.

