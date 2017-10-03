Fourth round of Brexit talks produces few answers

And until the two parties can reach agreement on key points, what happens next will remain unclear.
Source: AAP
Published 4 October 2017 at 8:52am, updated 4 October 2017 at 9:41am
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Britain's divorce proceedings from the European Union continue, but progress remains slow after the fourth round of formal negotiations. Image: European Parliament Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt (AAP)
Published 4 October 2017 at 8:52am, updated 4 October 2017 at 9:41am
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share