Free driving education sessions for migrant drivers in South Australia

South Australia

Driving lessons Source: Getty Images/Thomas Barwick

Published 5 March 2020 at 1:47pm, updated 6 March 2020 at 1:10pm
By Norma Henessy
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Migrants who are settling in South Australia will get free driving education sessions to help them become familiar with the state's road rules through RAA's Migrant Drivers Program.

The driving education program aims to provide information about the state's road rules and driving considerations. 

There are three sessions on offer and they will all be held at the Campbelltown Public Library

1. Keeping Left

This session will cover topics about registering a vehicle, obtaining insurance, driving risks, and what to do if your vehicle gets involved in a crash.

The session will be held on Wednesday, 18 March, 12:30 pm-2:00 pm

2. Wheels

Learn more about buying a second-hand car, including other topics on:

• Which is better– buying from a private seller, dealer, or auction
• What you need to know before you sign the contract warranties
• What is the process involved in transferring a vehicle's ownership and obtaining an insurance

The session will be held on Thursday2 April, 12:30 pm-2:00 pm

2. Road Rules Quiz

This session will cover both general road rules and give way rules. It is an interactive presentation where each participant will receive a 'clicker' to record their answers to the quiz. Real-time results will be displayed on the screen after the presentation.

The session will be held on Friday8 May, 6:00 pm-7:30 pm

Other news include:

  • The Graham Smith Peace Foundation is in search for its new CEO;
  • Influenza shots will be provided free for those who are homeless in SA;
  • Residents who were affected by the recent state bushfires will be offered free home batteries as they rebuild or reconstruct their homes;
  • WomAdelaide, an open air festival set at the Botanic Garden in Adelaide, starts today as part of the Adelaide Festival 2020.
