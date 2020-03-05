Free driving education sessions for migrant drivers in South Australia

Available in other languages

The driving education program aims to provide information about the state's road rules and driving considerations.





There are three sessions on offer and they will all be held at the Campbelltown Public Library





1. Keeping Left





This session will cover topics about registering a vehicle, obtaining insurance, driving risks, and what to do if your vehicle gets involved in a crash.





The session will be held on Wednesday , 18 March , 12:30 pm-2:00 pm





2. Wheels





Learn more about buying a second-hand car, including other topics on:





• Which is better– buying from a private seller, dealer, or auction



• What you need to know before you sign the contract warranties



• What is the process involved in transferring a vehicle's ownership and obtaining an insurance





The session will be held on Thursday , 2 April , 12:30 pm-2:00 pm





2. Road Rules Quiz





This session will cover both general road rules and give way rules. It is an interactive presentation where each participant will receive a 'clicker' to record their answers to the quiz. Real-time results will be displayed on the screen after the presentation.





The session will be held on Friday , 8 May , 6:00 pm-7:30 pm





