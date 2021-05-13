SBS Filipino

Free English language classes for migrants

SBS Filipino

English Learning Session

Migrants can avail of free English classes Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 May 2021 at 2:36pm, updated 14 February 2022 at 10:57am
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

Settling in Australia can be extremely challenging if you can't speak English. The Australian Government provides free English language lessons for migrants, with integrated settlement skills in the course.

Published 13 May 2021 at 2:36pm, updated 14 February 2022 at 10:57am
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • People can stay in the AMEP for as long as they need to obtain a good level of English language proficiency so that they can settle in Australia
  • Many more people who want to improve their English proficiency skills can now sign up for the program with 300 AMEP providers across Australia in major cities, ​regional and remote areas
  • Free childcare is offered to any AMEP student who has under school-aged children
From 19 April 2021, more migrants can access free English tuition and they can continue to attend classes until they achieve the vocational level of English. TAFE Queensland is the state provider of the AMEP. Executive Director Scott Bray says that under the new legislation, one of the most significant changes is the removal of the program's 510-hour tuition cap. 

 

Advertisement
 

 “Learning a new language, it’s a kind of lifelong activity, and with 510 hours, just a limited time, it’s not possible, you know. I have improved very much, but I still I’m not familiar with the ways Aussies speak, specific expressions they use in different workplaces or when it comes to specific events or festivals.  So, by extending the number of hours, we can get more chances to learn these things.”

To find more about the Adult Migrant English Program, visit this Department of Home Affairs website or contact your local TAFE.

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?