Free English language classes for migrants

Highlights People can stay in the AMEP for as long as they need to obtain a good level of English language proficiency so that they can settle in Australia

Many more people who want to improve their English proficiency skills can now sign up for the program with 300 AMEP providers across Australia in major cities, ​regional and remote areas

Free childcare is offered to any AMEP student who has under school-aged children

From 19 April 2021, more migrants can access free English tuition and they can continue to attend classes until they achieve the vocational level of English. TAFE Queensland is the state provider of the AMEP. Executive Director Scott Bray says that under the new legislation, one of the most significant changes is the removal of the program's 510-hour tuition cap.











Advertisement







“Learning a new language, it’s a kind of lifelong activity, and with 510 hours, just a limited time, it’s not possible, you know. I have improved very much, but I still I’m not familiar with the ways Aussies speak, specific expressions they use in different workplaces or when it comes to specific events or festivals. So, by extending the number of hours, we can get more chances to learn these things.”





To find more about the Adult Migrant English Program, visit this Department of Home Affairs website or contact your local TAFE.





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily