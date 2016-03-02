Free Laundry for the Homeless Expands to WA

Orange Sky Laundry says it's working to support a diverse group of people and is now also fostering volunteers who speak languages other than English. Every day in Australia, more than 100 thousand people are homeless with 30 percent born overseas.
Published 2 March 2016 at 11:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Sonja Heydeman, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
A free mobile laundry service for the homeless has just expanded to its fifth city. Image: Description: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with Orange Sky Laundry co-founders Nic Marchesi and Lucas Patchett. AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
