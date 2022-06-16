Free pre-school for children in NSW and Victoria by 2030

Highlights
- The extra year - which will not be compulsory - is part of an effort to improve early childhood development and alleviate the financial strains of childcare.
- Victoria plans to introduce the extra school year from 2025. It will be called 'pre-prep.'
- The NSW government committed $5.8 billion for the additional play-based learning, which will be called ‘pre-kindergarten'. NSW will begin a pilot program from 2023.
Libreng pre-school para sa mga bata sa NSW at Victoria sa 2030
SBS Filipino
16/06/202205:49
