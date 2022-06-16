SBS Filipino

Free pre-school for children in NSW and Victoria by 2030

SBS Filipino

Pre school NSW and Victoria

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet plays with his daughter at a preschool in Sydney. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 June 2022 at 9:53am
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

In a move that's been described as 'ground-breaking', within a decade all children in New South Wales and Victoria will be able to access play-based learning for free in the year before they start school.

Published 17 June 2022 at 9:53am
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The extra year - which will not be compulsory - is part of an effort to improve early childhood development and alleviate the financial strains of childcare.
  • Victoria plans to introduce the extra school year from 2025. It will be called 'pre-prep.'
  • The NSW government committed $5.8 billion for the additional play-based learning, which will be called ‘pre-kindergarten'. NSW will begin a pilot program from 2023.
Listen to the audio

LISTEN TO
Free pre-school for children in NSW and Victoria by 2030 image

Libreng pre-school para sa mga bata sa NSW at Victoria sa 2030

SBS Filipino

16/06/202205:49


Advertisement
 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget