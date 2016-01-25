SBS Filipino

Freezing Eastern US Snowmageddon Beginning to Thaw

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_468652.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 January 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 25 January 2016 at 5:03pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A major clean-up is underway in the United States after a snowstorm that paralysed the East Coast, and caused the deaths of at least 19 people. Image: A woman digs out her car in Brooklyn, New York (AAP)

Published 25 January 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 25 January 2016 at 5:03pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A travel ban for New York City has been lifted but Washington remains at a standstill.



 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January