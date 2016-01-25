Freezing Eastern US Snowmageddon Beginning to Thaw

A travel ban for New York City has been lifted but Washington remains at a standstill.
Published 25 January 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 25 January 2016 at 5:03pm
Source: SBS
A major clean-up is underway in the United States after a snowstorm that paralysed the East Coast, and caused the deaths of at least 19 people. Image: A woman digs out her car in Brooklyn, New York (AAP)
