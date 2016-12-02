Fremantle church welcomes Muslim worshippers

.Image: Imam Faizel and Rev Peter (SBS Emery)
Published 2 December 2016 at 12:51pm, updated 2 December 2016 at 2:17pm
By Ryan Emery
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Christian church has opened its doors and its hearts and minds to another faith community. Every Friday, Muslims hold their prayers at St Paul's Anglican church. It's a relationship that started with a knock on the door
Published 2 December 2016 at 12:51pm, updated 2 December 2016 at 2:17pm
By Ryan Emery
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share