Key Points
- The buy-now-pay-later provider first announced the hack on March 16 and reported around 330,000 customers had their data accessed.
- The company now says 7.9 million drivers licence numbers are thought to have been stolen and an additional 6.1 million records, which date back at least 2005, have also been compromised.
- The figure also includes 53,000 passport numbers.
From 330,000 to 14 million: Latitude Financial hack far worse than first reports
SBS Filipino
29/03/202304:30