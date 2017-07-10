From Ali to Pacquiao, Mac is there

site_197_Filipino_713721.JPG

Published 10 July 2017 at 1:16pm, updated 10 July 2017 at 2:28pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Lawyer Romulo 'Mac' Macalintal never runs away from any election cases in court. Name it, he has defended and argued against all of them -- from the President to the senator to the congressman. Image: Boxing aficionado Romulo Macalintal (right) with the author.

But his passion for boxing that gives him more energy to talk -- and talk for hours, arguing for his bets -- from Flash Elorde to Muhammad Ali and now Manny Pacquiao.

In fact, he claims to be probably the only person on earth who had a one-on-one two-hour closed-door discussion with Ali because of his extensive scrapbook about the legendary champion.

 And proof, here is a photo with Muhammad Ali

Romulo Makalintal and Muhammad Ali, right
Source: Supplied by Romulo Makalintal


And a signed newspaper clipping kept by Macalintal in his scrapbook

Signed clipping by Muhammad Ali
Source: Philstar


 

