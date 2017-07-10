From Ali to Pacquiao, Mac is there

But his passion for boxing that gives him more energy to talk -- and talk for hours, arguing for his bets -- from Flash Elorde to Muhammad Ali and now Manny Pacquiao.
In fact, he claims to be probably the only person on earth who had a one-on-one two-hour closed-door discussion with Ali because of his extensive scrapbook about the legendary champion.
And proof, here is a photo with Muhammad Ali
Source: Supplied by Romulo Makalintal
And a signed newspaper clipping kept by Macalintal in his scrapbook
Source: Philstar