From Ali to Pacquiao, Mac is there

But his passion for boxing that gives him more energy to talk -- and talk for hours, arguing for his bets -- from Flash Elorde to Muhammad Ali and now Manny Pacquiao.





In fact, he claims to be probably the only person on earth who had a one-on-one two-hour closed-door discussion with Ali because of his extensive scrapbook about the legendary champion.





And proof, here is a photo with Muhammad Ali





Source: Supplied by Romulo Makalintal





And a signed newspaper clipping kept by Macalintal in his scrapbook





Source: Philstar









