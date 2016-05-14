From being a nurse to becoming a consul general: Anne Jalandoon-Louis

Her last job as a nurse was teaching students studying nursing, and now, she is glad that she is able to speak to many of her former student nurses who are working in Wesmead Hospital in Sydney.
Consul-general Anne Jalandoon-Louis Source: SBS Filipino file photo
Published 14 May 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 14 May 2016 at 1:40pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Philippine's Consul General assigned in Sydney is a former nurse. Before her move to serve in the Department of Foreign Affairs, she first graduated with a degree in Nursing, and worked in a hospital in Bacolod. Image: Consul-general Anne Jalandoon-Louis (SBS Filipino file photo)
Published 14 May 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 14 May 2016 at 1:40pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share