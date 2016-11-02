From Broome to Marinduque, in search for family

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_579737.JPG

Published 2 November 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 6 November 2016 at 4:46pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Kevin Puertollano traveled from Broome, Western Australia to the Philippines to meet their kin in Marinduque province. He is one of Indigenous Australians with Filipino descent whose ancestors were part of a group known as the 'Manila Men', the first migrant Filipinos to northern Australia in the late 1800's working in the pearling industry.

Image: Kevin Puertollano during the book launch, 'Re-imagining Australia: Voices of Indigenous Australians of Filipino Descent' by Deborah Wall and Christine Choo, October 2016, Manila ( photo supplied by Nisa Rigets, The Australian Embassy, Philippines)  

