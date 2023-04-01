From daylight to darkness: It's time to turn back the clock

Key Points
- The end of daylight saving time means that we will gain an extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning, as the clocks are turned back at 2 am.
- Daylight saving time was first introduced in Australia during World War I to save energy and make better use of daylight hours. Since then, the practice has continued, with the exception Queensland, Northern Territory, and Western Australia , which opt out of the system.
- Clocks in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT will return to Standard Time. When daylight savings starts again this October, the clocks will move forward by one hour at 3am.