From dementia software to solving woes of an ageing population

Chand Gudi and Habaneros, the robot Source: SBS
Published 17 August 2018 at 12:42pm, updated 17 August 2018 at 12:58pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Robots are the future. That is the word from a young social robotist who, next month, will represent Australia at a meeting of the world's top scientists. The Indian-born PhD student, who already has developed software to help dementia patients, believes artificial intelligence could solve the problem of an ageing population one day.

