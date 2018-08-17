SBS Filipino

From dementia software to solving woes of an ageing population

artificial intelligence could solve the problem of an ageing population one day.

Chand Gudi and Habaneros, the robot Source: SBS

Published 17 August 2018 at 12:42pm, updated 17 August 2018 at 12:58pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Robots are the future. That is the word from a young social robotist who, next month, will represent Australia at a meeting of the world's top scientists. The Indian-born PhD student, who already has developed software to help dementia patients, believes artificial intelligence could solve the problem of an ageing population one day.

Available in other languages
