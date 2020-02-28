From fruit packer to doughnut café owner: Filipino-Thai couple makes it work in both business and love

“Even if I’m Filipino and she’s Thai, there was always a connection when I first met her,” says Mr Ursua.





Married couple and café owner Chuck Ursua and Malissa Songkong can vouch that there are no boundaries when it comes to love, race and business.











finding LOVE with the help of TOMATOES

The two met in a farm in Shepparton where they both worked as fruit packers.





He recalls how he had to roll tomatoes down the ground just to get Ms Songkong to notice him.





“I would follow her around and try to chat with her and she ignores me and then I’d be pushed off to the other side because of my boss. So I would roll tomatoes down the ground to make it hit her feet to get her attention. I eventually had the courage to ask her name,” says Mr Ursua.





After dating for quite some time, the two got married in 2012 and settled in Melbourne where they are raising their three children.





LOVE beyond race

While it’s uncommon to see a Filipino and Thai couple together, Mr Ursua says that racial difference was never an issue in making their marriage work.





“I think once you establish that vibe, that love for one another and you see each other eye to eye and you want to be next to that person all the time it doesn’t matter what race,” he says.





Although the couple grew up speaking different languages, they saw it as an opportunity to learn from one another and teach their kids about their respective mother tongues.





“The language barrier was challenging but she speaks English well and I speak a little Thai, we learn from one another and we teach our kids as well and she knows some Filipino words too,” he shares.





Doughnut give up on your dream business

“Who doesn’t love a cheat day?” Mr Ursua quips when asked by SBS Filipino as to why he started a doughnut business.





But more than profit, Mr Ursua shares that he and his wife want to set a good foundation for their children and settle a little earlier in life.





“I want to set a good foundation for my children and give them a good stepping stone something that I didn’t have when I arrived. And as a couple, we’ve always wanted to branch off and do our own thing.”





He also shares that he delved into the food business upon learning that doughnuts are becoming the next big thing in the consumer market.





“I’ve always been studying the trend and what worked. We know bubble tea is working and macarons are tingling the girls and are good for little pressies and doughnuts are coming up so that’s something I wanted to get and tap into. I see the forecast and I like sort of jumped on.”





Mr Ursua was so optimistic that he devoted most of his time, energy and money to the business.





He even sold his house to raise the business fund, took a business course and sought help from experts.





“We had to raise the funds by selling one of our houses, countless nights of preparing, a lot of dedication. I didn’t get it right all the time.”





He adds they named their doughnut shop after his brother who took care of the kitchen duties in the family-owned business.





“I sent my brother to learn [about doughnuts]. He went into baking, worked in a bakery and did some night shift for a couple of months just to put his head around it. He likes to cook and bake. It’s best to put him in his realm."





DoughDees café makes handcrafted doughnuts in Mount Waverley, Victoria. Source: DoughDees Facebook page











Dough-ing FAMILY and BUSINESS

While his wife is looking after their three kids and training their café workers to make bubble teas, the 37-year-old business man also works full time as a builder at an aero structures company and also oversees his other franchise business.





He admits that their busy lifestyle affects family time, however he is thankful that his wife remains resilient and strong through it all.





“Honestly, we manage family and business together with great difficulty, but things wouldn’t be possible without a strong lady behind me, encouraging me to do the right thing otherwise I’d go downhill,” he shares.





Behind every successful man is a woman

Mr Ursua attests that life would be very hard to navigate without the help and support of his better half and he credits his success to his wife.





“I wouldn’t be the man I am right now without her.”





“She’s been the best thing ever. She put my thoughts and my head space in the right places.”











