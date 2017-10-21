From Lawyer to Music Producer

While in the Philippines, this young Filipino Australian shares how he re-discovered his one true love and how grateful he is for all the support and love he has received. He is back in Australia, this time in Melbourne where is slowly building his career as a music producer.
Source: SBS Filipino
Born and raised in the Barossa Valley in South Australia, then practicing as a solicitor, Tyson Kraft took a leap of faith and relocated to Manila to pursue his love for music. Image: While in Manila, Tyson Kraft who is over six feet tall, was often asked if he ever wanted to become a basketball player. Everyone was dismayed to hear his reply NO (SBS Filipino)
