Key Points
- This year marks the 108th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign in what is now Türkiye during World War 1.
- Attending a Dawn Service on ANZAC Day is an important way to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers who have served and sacrificed their lives for their countries.
- ANZAC Day parades are held in many cities and towns, featuring marching bands, military vehicles, and veterans. The parades provide an opportunity to pay respect to the veterans and show support for their families.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
From Parades to Poppies: Ideas for Commemorating Anzac Day
SBS Filipino
25/04/202310:42