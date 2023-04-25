From Parades to Poppies: Ideas for Commemorating Anzac Day

ANZAC DAY

ANZAC DAY Source: SBS

Each year, the bravery and sacrifice of those who served their country are commemorated during ANZAC Day. This day also honours those who fought in subsequent conflicts and who continue to serve in the armed forces.

Key Points
  • This year marks the 108th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign in what is now Türkiye during World War 1.
  • Attending a Dawn Service on ANZAC Day is an important way to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers who have served and sacrificed their lives for their countries.
  • ANZAC Day parades are held in many cities and towns, featuring marching bands, military vehicles, and veterans. The parades provide an opportunity to pay respect to the veterans and show support for their families.
From Parades to Poppies: Ideas for Commemorating Anzac Day

25/04/2023
