From Philippines to Australia, music is his language

Bryan Yap preparing to perform on stage for a gig Source: Brayn Yap
Published 18 November 2017 at 1:39pm, updated 18 November 2017 at 1:46pm
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Blessed with many talents, for Bryan Yap music is his language. While migrating to Australia to be with his wife, he did not give up on pursuing his love for music and this includes singing on stage for the people.
Published 18 November 2017 at 1:39pm, updated 18 November 2017 at 1:46pm
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share