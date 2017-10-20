SBS Filipino

From 'pinching' bananas to social entrepreneur

at SBS Studio in Federation Sqaure, Melbourne

from left: Gawad Kalinga's Marisa Vedar, Micelim Geloso, Jessica Yu and Mark Lawrence Cruz Source: SBS Filipino

Published 20 October 2017 at 4:22pm, updated 20 October 2017 at 5:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

She was pinching bananas from the GK Enchanted Farm in Bulacan when GK Founder Tony Meloto caught her red handed. He said 'before you eat that banana, plant it first'

Today Micelim Geloso is one of Gawad Kalinga's SEED Program, social entrepreneur in training, she is not only planting bananas, she is also involved in processing them as products ready to be sold in major stores in Manila. This is her success story.



