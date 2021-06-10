From sacrifice comes freedom: A military man's journey from the Philippines to Australia

“There is no victory without sacrifice. If we enjoy peace here in Australia, remember it comes from an expensive price.”





These bold words came from Major Ronaldo Manahan from the Australian Defense Force (ADF). Major Manahan is 57 years of age, with 40 years of military experience from both the Philippine army and the ADF.





Military journey

Major Manahan, originally from San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, began his military journey as a cadet at the Philippine Military Academy in 1981. He graduated as one of the top students of class ‘85 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Philippine Army. From a platoon leader, company commander to a group training commander of the 3rd Army in Visayas. He served all over the Philippines especially in the darkest times when the country was at the peak of insurgencies and was facing a multitude of political turmoil. He served for almost 25 years, climbing up the ranks to a full fledged Colonel.





The then cadet first class Ronaldo Manahan graduating in PMA class '85 Source: Supplied by Major Ronaldo Manahan





Through a lateral transfer program, the then Colonel Manahan was able to transfer from the Philippine Army to ADF with an adjusted rank of Major. From the early 2000s to present, he has been on active duty in serving Australia and its people.





Tough choices

He shares that his choice to become a military personnel was primarily due to his economic circumstances. If things go his way, he dreams to be an accomplished architect instead. Over the years, he however does not regret his decision. He sees the military career as a form of employment that he finds fruitful and credits it for shaping his life. Transferring to Australia was not a choice of his own. He put his family’s future in mind and made sure that they will get the best environment.





Ronaldo as a young military officer in the Philippine army Source: Supplied by Major Ronaldo Manahan





Opportunity costs

Military life was not easy for him. From having to turn his back from his civilian antics to being absent most of the time in the family because his presence is needed to serve the greater community. He recalls some of the opportunity costs of his nature of work.





Major Manahan with his family Source: Supplied by Major Ronaldo Manahan





“I started living a regimented life. My life is always in danger. You are costly away from your family; constantly minding other people’s lives instead of raising your family. You don’t get to see your baby learning how to walk or even uttering their first words. You tend to miss those events.”





Due to his career of choice, he credits having a strong partner in order to keep the family together.





Family culture

“When you are in the military, you acquire personality traits that are aligned with the military life. You are tough, you are straight, you are strict and you tend to impose those in your family. But the challenge is to balance it.”





He said that in the same manner as leading soldiers to victory, you also need to lead your children/family to become successful in life. They add value to the family, to the country and they become role models.





A message to the young

Major Manahan shares his opinion and observation on why there has been a decline among the young in pursuing a military career.





“I think the generation has lived a very comfortable life, that sometimes they don't realise that when they grow and be living on their own, they will have to stand on their own. They have not experienced hardship.”





“The decline probably is because they are enjoying the peace that our military men had paid for. Australia is secured because before the threats come here, we meet them outside our borders.” - he adds.





Major Manahan then and now Source: Supplied by Major Ronaldo Manahan





He however shares some lessons to the younger generation.





“We need to set priorities in life, particularly those who believe in God. I believe you need to set God first, family next and the rest follows. If you are able to set your priorities right, you can do so much with the life you are given.”





Call of duty

When asked if the military duty calls him again even after he retires from his career, Major Manahan proudly answered:





“A hundred percent, no question asked! I will do it all over again. Serving in the military has been an honour and I'm thankful to God for giving me this life - for leading me to become a military officer.”





Major Manahan is one of the only two Filipinos to have received the Conspicuous Service Medal given by Queen Elizabeth II through lateral transfer, the other being Major Robert Pel. Upon retirement, he plans to continue working as a military history teacher.





