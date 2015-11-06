From Singing to Stage, Mark Bautista Brings the Sound of Love to Australia

What else does Mark Bautista has not done in his career? He reveals it here as he brings the Sound of Love in Australia.
He was first given a break when he became sa grand finalist in the competition "Star for a Night', now, more than ten years, aside from singing, he also did acting - in television and film, and even the stage after being casted in 'Here Lies Love." Image: Mark Bautista (Mark Bautista's Facebook)
