'I need to be strong for my kids.': The challenges and rewards of raising children alone

Richel Lacaba

Richel is more than just a hardworking mother. She also has a passion for modelling and has even landed a few modelling gigs in her spare time.

Parenthood can be a beautiful journey, filled with love and joy, but it can also be an incredibly challenging one. In this episode of #LoveDownUnder, we will explore the inspiring story of a single mum who has gone from struggle to strength.

Key Points
  • For many single mothers in Australia, the challenges of parenting can be compounded by the isolation and lack of support that can come with being far from home.
  • Richel has always been a hard worker, and after her marriage didn't work, she knew that she needed to step up and provide for her family on her own.
  • She works multiple jobs to support her family. She often works long hours, but she does it all with a smile on her face, knowing that she is doing everything she can to provide for her children.
"As a mother, I am constantly reminded that I need to be strong for my children. Living in Australia, however, has presented its own unique set of challenges. Without the support of extended family, it can be difficult to navigate the ups and downs of life."

It's not easy being a single mother, but Richel Lacaba has learned to rely on her own strength and determination. She has created a stable and loving home for her four children, and they are her biggest source of inspiration. Listen to her story.
LDU RICHEL LACABA image

SBS Filipino

12/05/202327:00
