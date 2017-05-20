SBS Filipino

From surfboards to the sky, an artist's dreams

Zachary Bennett-Brook with one of his boards

Zachary Bennett-Brook with one of his boards Source: SBS

Published 20 May 2017 at 12:46pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Zachary Bennett-Brook's art business is a fusion of his two great loves, the ocean and his culture. Image: Zachary Bennett-Brook with one of his boards (SBS)

His Saltwater Dreamtime designs now feature on everything from surfboards to football shoes and have brought the Torres Strait Islander international acclaim.

