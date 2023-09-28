KEY POINTS
- Nanette Ambrose served as an undercover investigator for the US State department, and over time, her job took a significant mental toll on her.
- Nanette and Anthony who used to be college sweethearts reconnected through Facebook and married a couple of years later.
- Nanette fell in love with Australia and called it her home.
From undercover work to finding love down under
SBS Filipino
28/09/202327:23
'Love Down Under' is a podcast series on SBS Filipino that explores love, relationships, and family stories."