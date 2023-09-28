From undercover work to finding love down under

Nanette and Anthony Ambrose

Anthony and Nanette Ambrose

In this Love Down Under episode, Nanette Ambrose reflects on her adventurous journey as an anti-fraud investigator and how her heart ultimately led her to the Australian bush to be with her college sweetheart.

KEY POINTS
  • Nanette Ambrose served as an undercover investigator for the US State department, and over time, her job took a significant mental toll on her.
  • Nanette and Anthony who used to be college sweethearts reconnected through Facebook and married a couple of years later.
  • Nanette fell in love with Australia and called it her home.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
LDU NANETTE image

From undercover work to finding love down under

SBS Filipino

28/09/202327:23
'Love Down Under' is a podcast series on SBS Filipino that explores love, relationships, and family stories."
