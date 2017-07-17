But, looking back, the rising star says he thinks his refugee background has helped him strive harder for success.
From war-torn childhood to a night playing Arsenal
Published 17 July 2017 at 11:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:53am
By Adrian Arciuli, Amanda Copp
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It has been a long road for Charles Lokolingoy from a childhood in the Democratic Republic of Congo to playing football for Sydney FC. Image: Sydney FCs Charles Lokolingoy (AAP)
Published 17 July 2017 at 11:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:53am
By Adrian Arciuli, Amanda Copp
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share