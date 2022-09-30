Highlights
- Petrol price is about to rise yet again.
- On midnight of September 28, the full excise was reintroduced.
- Australia's consumer regulator says it will keep a close eye on retailers for any signs of overcharging.
The tax was halved by the previous Morrison government six months ago as a measure to ease the cost of living.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
Full fuel excise is back but prices should lag, says ACCC.
05:21
The competition regulator is warning it will take steps against any fuel retailers found to be overcharging.
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino