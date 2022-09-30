SBS Filipino

Full fuel excise is back but prices should lag, says ACCC

SBS Filipino

PETROL STATION STOCK

Drivers should brace for a petrol price hike in coming days, with the return of the full fuel excise tax. Source: AAP / AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 September 2022 at 11:22am
By Sean Wales
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Drivers should brace for a petrol price hike in coming days, with the return of the full fuel excise tax.

Published 30 September 2022 at 11:22am
By Sean Wales
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Petrol price is about to rise yet again.
  • On midnight of September 28, the full excise was reintroduced.
  • Australia's consumer regulator says it will keep a close eye on retailers for any signs of overcharging.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
Filipino FUEL EXCISE RNF FINAL image

Full fuel excise is back but prices should lag, says ACCC.

05:21
The tax was halved by the previous Morrison government six months ago as a measure to ease the cost of living.

The competition regulator is warning it will take steps against any fuel retailers found to be overcharging.
FILO PODCAST INSTRUCTIONS
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
Share

Latest podcast episodes

peso.jpg

Peso further weakens vs dollar

alex eala fb.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 30 September

imm.jpg

Several incidents of offloaded passengers in Philippine airports spark concerns

States have responded on how drivers can get replacement licences following the Optus data breach, while the federal government says Optus should cover costs for customers seeking to replace valid passports.

Which states and territories offer free replacement of driver's licenses due to Optus data breach?