Full fuel excise is back but prices should lag, says ACCC.

Highlights Petrol price is about to rise yet again.

On midnight of September 28, the full excise was reintroduced.

Australia's consumer regulator says it will keep a close eye on retailers for any signs of overcharging.

The tax was halved by the previous Morrison government six months ago as a measure to ease the cost of living.





The competition regulator is warning it will take steps against any fuel retailers found to be overcharging.

