SBS Filipino

Full of Filipino writers, fashion enthusiast, beauty title holders for 2016

SBS Filipino

Beauty title holders, books by Filipino authors, photographers and a fashion designer

Beauty title holders, books by Filipino authors, photographers and a fashion designer Source: Compiled by SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 January 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 8 January 2017 at 1:19pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

They were known in their chosen fields, and we proudly feature them in our last year's programs, some of the talented and skilled Filipinos in the field of writing, fashion and beauty. We look back to the moment we have them in the program.

Published 8 January 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 8 January 2017 at 1:19pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January