'Fun and beneficial': How Zumba can improve your overall health

While dancing is one way to stay fit and healthy, it can also become boring if it is not enjoyable says ZIN Lynco Parrenas.





Zumba is a form of exercise which is quite similar to dancing, he adds. He calls Zumba as the 'happy exercise'.





"Zumba is doing exercise but at the same time having fun. Every time you exercise, you release endorphins, which trigger positive feelings throughout the body."





Advertisement

The Latin-based exercise involves moves which are taken from dance forms like hip-hop, samba, belly dancing and salsa.





He adds that while most of the moves that are involved in Zumba are pretty simple, it can be beneficial to the overall body and well-being.





Even for beginners, he shares Zumba is easy to learn, fun and exciting.





"Regardless of the age or your capacity, if you can move and you're having fun then that is Zumba."





Benefits of Zumba

ZIN Lynco shares some of the health benefits he has personally experienced and seen in his students through years of teaching and practicing Zumba.





Healthy heart - Cardio exercises like Zumba are great for the heart as they elevate the heart and breathing rate to pump blood throughout the body.

Weight loss - It involves rigorous moves which can help in shedding extra calories.

Improves brain function - People who practice Zumba regularly have reported to become better at memory and decision making.

Greater mobility - It improves mobility through greater joint flexibility and challenges body coordination.

Stronger muscles and bones - It improves strength endurance and stretches muscles. It helps in improving body balance and posture while moving.

Social benefit - Dancing and group exercises can help make friends. Group classes give the opportunity for social interaction and can help to build relationships.







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories





